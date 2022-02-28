India vs SL 3rd T20: Ravindra Jadeja reveals WHY he didn’t bowl in final game

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja explained why he did not bowl in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday (February 27). Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav bowled their full quota of four overs, but Jadeja did not bowl a single ball in the last T20I of the series.

“The plan was to give Bishnoi and Kuldeep some match practice today, that’s the reason I didn’t bowl,” Jadeja said after the 3rd T20I. “I have worked hard at the NCA, the trainers there were helpful, that was my preparation for the T20Is and the upcoming Tests,” he added.

That's that from the final T20I.#TeamIndia win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka. Scorecard - https://t.co/gD2UmwjsDF #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/er1AQY6FmL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022

Jadeja made his return to international cricket with the Sri Lanka series and he impressed one and all, especially with the bat in hand. India won the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73 not out as the Men-in-Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73 not out off 45 balls – his third successive half-century. The hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

Have to adapt, can’t complain about conditions: Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. India captured the final T20I match by six wickets.

“We want to congratulate India for a wonderful performance. Need some stitches on the hand (picked up the injury attempting a catch). Been tough without our senior bowlers,” said Shanaka in a post-match presentation. “We didn’t capitalise on the first six overs today again with the bat. The pace attack has been outstanding throughout last year or so. Not so much about pace but control. This is international cricket, we have to adapt, can’t complain about conditions,” he added.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74 not out and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.

(with ANI inputs)