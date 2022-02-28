हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma faces problem of plenty in selecting playing XI after another whitewash

Captain Rohit Sharma understands that picking an XI based on so many good performances is a different challenge altogether. 

India vs SL 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma faces problem of plenty in selecting playing XI after another whitewash
Team India after winning the T20 series against Sri Lanka 3-0 at Dharamsala. (Photo: IANS)

Rohit Sharma knows that Indian team was a bit conservative in their approach towards T20 cricket for some time but he expects that philosophy to undergo change as the youngsters have been told not to worry about odd failure. The cornerstone of Rohit’s captaincy has been security for the players and it’s paying dividends with three back-to-back T20I series wins since he took over post T20 World Cup.

“We do understand at times that we’ve held back but it’s important to tell the guys that you don’t have to worry about your positions in the team. We want to fill whatever gaps we do have. We just want to move forward,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20I to sweep the series 3-0.

Rohit understands that picking an XI based on so many good performances is a different challenge altogether. “It’s going to be a big challenge but it's nice to have guys in form rather than not in form. It’s a factor of everything that comes together. We played together and we played very well. A lot of positives from this series.”

He was happy to give playing time to almost all the players during the last nine white ball matches -- six T20Is and three ODIs. “That is something we’ve kept in mind – good to give opportunities to few of those guys. If the guys take the opportunity the way some of these guys have taken, you can move from strength to strength.”

Shreyas Iyer satisfied with form

Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 200-plus runs in the series, termed all his fifties special but the second one in big chase as extra special. “Obviously, all three fifties were special for me. Yesterday, winning the series...So yeah the last one (2nd T20I),” Shreyas said.

For him, it just takes one ball to get into form. “To be honest, you require just one ball to get in form. I’m really happy with whatever opportunities I got this series. To be honest, the wicket was a bit two-paced today and I was playing on merit and trying to punish the loose balls. You just have to back your instincts and be positive.”

Shreyas, who had a surgery last year, is now back at his best, having already made his Test debut. “It has been a roller-coaster journey for me from injury. To come out of injury and perform at this level is really heartening for me.”

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022India vs Sri LankaRohit SharmaShreyas Iyer
Next
Story

Wasim Jaffer trolls Sri Lankan bowlers using meme from film Dhamaal

Must Watch

PT3M59S

Russian army entered Kharkiv