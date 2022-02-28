हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL: Empty BULLET SHELLS found in bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricketers

Sri Lankan players are in Chandigarh for the first Test against the hosts beginning at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 4, and the incident came to light on Saturday (February 26).

India vs SL: Empty BULLET SHELLS found in bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricketers
File image (Source: Twitter)

Two empty bullet shells were found in a private bus the Sri Lankan cricket team members were about to board from their hotel in Chandigarh, India, reports said on Monday.

The players are in the city for the first Test against the hosts beginning at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 4, and the incident came to light on Saturday (February 26).

The bus was reportedly hired from a private transporter.

"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back," a police officer attached with the security wing, not wishing to be named, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

"Apparently, the shells belong to that marriage function. The bus driver is being questioned," the officer added.

The report said that a DDR (daily diary register) had been recorded at a police station.

"Sources said that as the two empty bullet shells were found, a team from the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Sector 36, was called. The empty shells were handed over to the forensic team for further examination. The shells were found by a team of anti-sabotage and explosive detectors of the UT (Union Territory) police security wing," the report added.

India on Sunday made a clean sweep of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning the final match in Dharamsala by six wickets. It was India's 12th successive T20I win, the joint-longest winning streak for a full member, and their seventh series win on the trot at home in this format.

India would be aiming to put up another good show in the two-match Test series beginning in Mohali on March 4.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022Sri Lanka cricket teamInd Vs SL
Next
Story

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer REVEALS his best batting position and it might concern Virat Kohli

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The threat of nuclear war looms large over the world