हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL Pink Ball Test: Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah reveals THIS strength of Rishabh Pant

Jasprit Bumrah himself played a key role in taking control of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru with his five-wicket haul, which was his first at home. 

India vs SL Pink Ball Test: Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah reveals THIS strength of Rishabh Pant
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after picking up a wicket on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Team Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant backs his naturally aggressive style of batting and that is a positive sign for the Indian team, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said on Sunday (March 13) after stumper’s fiery knock helped them set Sri Lanka a massive 400-plus target in the second Test. Pant became the fastest Indian batter to score a Test fifty when he reached the mark in 28 balls on the second day of the match, going past Kapil Dev’s 30-ball record which he set way back in 1982 against Pakistan.

“Not each and everyone (can) play in the same manner. Every individual has a different game-plan, so he has backed his strengths,” Bumrah said after day’s play.

Bumrah said that Pant is getting more and more experienced with each passing day. “Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game. That is his plan (attacking) going forward so that's a positive sign for us,” said the pacer.

Bumrah himself played a key role in taking control of the second Test with his five-wicket haul, which was his first at home. “It feels good. When you play all three formats you have to look after your body and you sometimes miss out on the home Tests. But it’s always good, this is the time when I got the opportunity and to be able to contribute towards the team's success is always a great feeling,” he said.

The spin-friendly track made life tough for the Sri Lankan batters even as the Indians negotiated the tough track with aplomb. Asked what the Indian made out of the track, Bumrah said ‘no one is complaining’.

Bumrah feels that scoring runs on a track like this gives way more satisfaction. “You always play in different conditions, not every wicket will be same. If there is some help for the bowlers, when you score runs on such a wicket gives you a lot of confidence,” he said.

“You will not get flat wickets everywhere you play, so whenever it's a challenge, you are always looking forward to that challenge. Nobody is complaining about the wicket, yes everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket then that will give them a lot of confidence and when they play on a relatively flat wicket that will give them strength. So that is the mood in our camp,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022India vs Sri Lanka Pink Ball TestRishabh PantTeam IndiaJasprit Bumrah
Next
Story

IPL 2022: BIG worries for MS Dhoni’s CSK, defending champs fret over these 2 players

Must Watch

PT1H5M38S

Taal Thok Ke Live: 'Congress-mukt Bharat' by 2024?,