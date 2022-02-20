India vs SL: Wriddhiman Saha slams Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly; EXPOSES BCCI’s dual standards after being dropped from Test team

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, on Saturday (February 19) revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about ''retirement'' as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

Earlier, it was reported that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he won't' be selected in the Indian team.

''The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,'' an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday.

''Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,'' he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

''When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

''He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,'' he added.

Notably, the All India Senior Selection Committee named squads for the Sri Lanka series on Saturday and apart from Saha, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also dropped from the squad. Even veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was also ignored by the selectors.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the side in the longest format as well.

Sri Lanka's tour will begin with a three-match T20 series starting February 24 and will be followed by the five-day matches from March 4.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.