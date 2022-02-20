हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL: Wriddhiman Saha slams Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly; EXPOSES BCCI’s dual standards after being dropped from Test team

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, Wriddhiman Saha, has come out all guns firing at coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and Indian selection committee after his recent axing from team India ahead of the Sri Lanka series. 

India vs SL: Wriddhiman Saha slams Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly; EXPOSES BCCI’s dual standards after being dropped from Test team
File image (Source: Twitter)

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, on Saturday (February 19) revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about ''retirement'' as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

Earlier, it was reported that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he won't' be selected in the Indian team.

''The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,'' an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday.

''Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,'' he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

''When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

''He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,'' he added.

Notably, the All India Senior Selection Committee named squads for the Sri Lanka series on Saturday and apart from Saha, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also dropped from the squad. Even veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was also ignored by the selectors.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the side in the longest format as well.

Sri Lanka's tour will begin with a three-match T20 series starting February 24 and will be followed by the five-day matches from March 4.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022BCCIWriddhiman SahaRahul DravidSourav Ganguly
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to become first Indian sports team to do THIS

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Russia launches nuclear mock drill on the border