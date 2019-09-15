India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live: Toss delayed due to rain in Dharamsala

Dharamsala: After a successful tour to the West Indies, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they head into the opening T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Here are the live updates:

#Toss delayed due to rain. There is still a lot of water on the covers.

# Work in progress at the moment to get the ground ready here in Dharamsala," says the BCCI in a tweet.

Work in progress at the moment to get the ground ready here in Dharamsala INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Oqbsy3go0g — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019

# Ahead of the match, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said his team just want to get on the field and win regardless of the format and venue.

#It's still raining in Dharamsala, toss likely to be delayed

India are brimming with confidence after they dominated West Indies at the latter's home turf in all the three formats of the game , with only rain denying the clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20I series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the tour to the Caribbeans, has been recalled in the national squad for the three T20Is against South Africa.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have roped in three new player in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje. Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa in T20I series against India as the visitors look to shrugg off their dismal performance at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

The two sides had last met each other in the shortest format of the game in 2018 when the Men in Blue defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match T20I series at the latter's home soil.

The two are squads as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.