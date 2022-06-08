हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Umran Malik

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Umran Malik likely to break Javagal Srinath's 25-year-old record

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran bowled the second fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kmph during his team's match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, on May 5.

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Umran Malik likely to break Javagal Srinath&#039;s 25-year-old record
Source/Twitter

Umran Malik has emerged as the fastest Indian bowler in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) where he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riding on his fast and furious bowling display in the cash-rich league, the J&K pacer received his maiden India call up for the India vs South Africa T20I series. Umran who is likely to make India's debut in the first T20I could break Javagal Srinath's 25-year-old record of bowling the fastest bowl in international cricket by an Indian. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran bowled the second fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kmph during his team's match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, on May 5. The 22-year-old achieved the feat on the fourth ball of the 20th over. If he bowls with the same speed then he will be India's fastest bowler in the history of international cricket. He will break the record of former India pacer Javagal Srinath, who clocked 149.6 kmph against Australia in 1997. 

In an interview with BCCI, Umran revealed how he felt after receiving the maiden India call up. “Thanks to god, I got an India call-up as it was my dream to play for the country.  I was very excited as I joined Team India and practised with everyone. I was positive that I would be able to bowl well, I was confident. The team environment is healthy as everyone is like brothers after we played together in the IPL," he said. 

On the other hand, there are still question marks on his debut in the first T20I as India coach Rahul Dravid hinted that Umran might not make it to the playing XI for the Thursday game. "Watching Umran in the nets even yesterday, he has got that pace. He is a young boy who is learning all the time. He is getting better and improving all the time. The more games he is able to play, the better he is going to get. From our perspective, I am very happy to have someone like him in the mix. We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him. We also have to be realistic, we have got a really large squad. It's not possible to give everyone playing XI time," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Umran MalikIndia vs South Africa 2022
Next
Story

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs WI live in India

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Desh Superfast: Nupur Sharma to appear before Mumbai Police on June 22