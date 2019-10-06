India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5: Live Updates

Having reduced South Africa to 11/1 in their second innings, India will look to bundle out the visitors as soon as possible and win the opening Test while the Faf du Plessis-led side will eye for a draw when the two sides head into the fifth and final day of the match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# 10 runs off the last three overs for South Africa, including a boundary and a six. Du Plessis (4) got off the mark by sending the fifth delivery of the 13th over by Shami to the fine leg fence for four runs. South Africa 30/3 (15 overs)

# Skipper Faf du Plessis comes to bat at No.5 !

# WICKET!! India seem to be on a roll today as they have now bagged two wickets in two overs. Shami delivered a length ball, quite low while Bavuma tried to adjust, but the South African eventually ended up losing his balance as ball rattled the stumps. The South African depart for a duck. South Africa 20/3 (11.3 overs)

# Temba Bavuma is the new batsman in!

# Ashwin has now joined former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan as the only men to have bagged 350 Test wickets in just their 66th Test.

# WICKET!! India have made a good start to their day as they have removed De Bruyn for 10. The South African batsman was clean bowled by Ravinchandran Ashwin on the fifth ball of the second over of the day. With this, the Indian off-spinner has completed his 350 Test wickets. South Africa 19/2 (11 overs)

# Markram and De Bruyn have walked down the crease to resume South Africa's second innings. Mohammad Shami to begin the attack for India.

# The fifth day's play will begin shortly. A total of 98 overs will possibly be bowled today.

Good morning from Visakhapatnam! We're a few minutes away from the start of play. We're #TeamSA all the way! Day 5, let's go! #ProteaFire #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/4lre9u5qhu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 6, 2019

# The players of the two teams are out on the field and are warming up before the play.

After Virat Kohli declared India's second innings at 323/4, Ravindra Jadeja struck early to reduce South Africa to 11 for one at stumps on the fourth day of the opening Test in Visakhapatnam on Satuday. At stumps, Aiden Markram (3) and Theunis de Bruyn (5) were batting at the crease, with the visitors still requiring 384 runs to win with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier on Day 4, Rohit Sharma pulled back his fifth Test century off 133 and Cheteshwar Pujara well-supported him with 81-run knock to steady India's ship in the second innings after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal.

Subsequently, Ravindra Jadeja scored a significant 40-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten at their respective scores of 31 and 27 before India declared their innings to set a 395-run target for South Africa.

The day also saw Ravichandran Ashwin enjoy a brilliant spell with the ball as he bagged a seven-wicket haul to help India bundle out the Proteas for 431 runs in their first innings despite crucial knocks by Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111).

It is to be noted that India had sealed the four-match Test series 3-0 when South Africa had last toured the country in 2015.