India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 1st Test: KL Rahul savours ‘truly special’ hundred on Boxing Day

KL Rahul (122 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (40 batting) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2.

India's KL Rahul celebrates after completing a century on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion. (Photo: BCCI)

Team India opener KL Rahul said that he has surprised himself with how calm he was on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Virat Kohli’s side dominated opening day of the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas at the SuperSport Park with the visitors’ score reading 272/3 at stumps.

KL Rahul (122 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (40 batting) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2. “It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead,” Rahul told BCCI.TV.

Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and shared an opening stand of 117 runs with KL Rahul. Skipper Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock. “Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note,” said Rahul.

(with ANI inputs)

