Cricket

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live in India

India take on South Africa in the first of the three Tests starting December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

(Source: Twitter)

The visitors have never won a series in South Africa and this series provides yet another chance to them to earn themselves a historic win against Proteas in their own backyard. 

The hosts are in a transition phase with a new captain in charge and many big players have retired recently. However they still remain a tough opponent playing in their conditions. 

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said that his side recognises how good India are and that they are World No 1 but he refused to give them the tag of the favourites, saying home conditions give them an edge over the visitors. 

Dravid too said that this SA unit cannot be taken lightly when they are playing at home, in conditions which are alien to the tourists. However, Dravid did mention that India have prepared well for the series and are looking to compete well. 

When and what time will the first Test match between India vs South Africa start?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa begins on December 26 at 1.30 PM IST.

Where will the first Test match between India vs South Africa take place?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Which channel will telecast the first Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Check the weather report for 1st IND vs SA Test here

