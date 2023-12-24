In the first Test vs South Africa, India's star spinner R Ashwin may have to sit out. Not because he is in poor form, but due to the likely conditions and the pitch on offer in Centurion where the match will be played from December 26 to 30. As per curator of the Centurion pitch Bryan Bloy, the first day of the match is going to see a lots of rain. The opening day of the Test could get completely washed out, fears Bloy while the second day too will see interruption by rain.

In this case, India going into the Test with two spinners looks highly unlikely. India have two spinners in the squad in form of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Jadeja being the better batter and a left-handed one who provides variety in the later middle order, he should be the ideal choice for the management.

Despite nearly 500 Test wickets, Ashwin does not find place in the playing 11 when India play overseas because of the same reason as condition do not allow India to play two spinners. In Ashwin's absence, we may see pace-bowling all-rounder Sharul Thakur play the first Test as India may go in with one spinner in Jadeja and four pacers in Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar.

All eyes on Virat Kohli as he is yet to join the team with just two days to go for the first Test. This is the first time that Kohli has not practiced enough on an overseas tour in his career. He arrived with the squad in South Africa, week ago but had to leave the camp because of an emergency back home. It will be interesting to see if Kohli is able to make it in time. If he does not for some reason, who replaces him will be a big question.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should come in at No 3. Kohli should follow him with Shreyas Iyer set to bat at No 5. KL Rahul at No 4, who will also be a wicketkeeper on this Test tour and then Ravindra Jadeja, Thakur followed by the tail.

As far as South Africa is concerned, they will be highly dependent on their pacers to do the damage with Keshav Maharaj being the sole spinner. There could be a Test debut awaiting Nandre Burger in Centurion while all eyes will be on Tony de Zorzi who shone in the white-ball series vs India. Last couple of Tests for Dean Elgar as the opening batter is retiring after this series. It will be interesting to see how Elgar goes in his swansong.

India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable Playing 11s

India Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa Probable Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger.