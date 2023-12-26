India Vs South Africa 1st Test Weather Prediction: Rain Likely To Wash Out Day 1 In Centurion, Will Possibly Affect Match On Day 2,3 and 4 Too

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa begins today in Centurion. The Men in Blue will aim to make history by winning the series. They have never ever won a Test series in South Africa. Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has rejoined the national team and will play a big role if India want to go all the way to beat South Africa. The Proteas Men are going through a sort of transition in Tests with some new players being tried out. Temba Bavuma has the tough task of keeping the Indians on back foot in the next two weeks and stop them from making history.

While the excitement level is high in the Indian camp and among fans as they look to write a new glorious chapter in India's cricket history, spirits will dampen when the weather prediction is heard. Centurion has seen spells of rain in the last couple of days and news is not very heartening as far the prediction of the next few dys is concerned.

Weather Prediction India vs South Africa 1st Test: Rain, rain and more rain

As per the Accuweather app, great amount of rain is to fall on the first two Test days of the first Test in Centurion. It is not going to completely stop in the next three days too. That means almost all five days of the Test match are likely to be affected by rain.

On Day 1, 96 percent of rain is predicted. It is likely to rain non-stop in Centurion on December 26. By afternoon, the rain's intensity may reduce but it is not likely to reduce to a level where a the match could start. Don't expect many hours of play on the opening day.

The second day too would be affected by rain as weather app says 84 percent of rain is expected on december 27. The rain prediction for Decembe 28 and 29, the third and fourth day of the Test, comes down to 45 and 55 percent. There could be a lot of stop-starts on these days too.

With rain falling even before the Test match starts, the pitch will be covered and they will affect the surface a lot. Batters will have a hard time in this Test with overcast conditions and the team which bats well should be able to win the Test as well.