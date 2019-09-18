India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Updates

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, will look to take a lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa when they head into the second match of the series at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates:

# The toss is set to take place shortly!

Geared up and all set! All eyes on the 2nd T20I now #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/YtEEZb9cM1 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019

# India will be playing 26 more T20Is before the ICC World T20, with the Proteas set to play only eight matches before the tournament!

Team India will look to register a win in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa when the two sides face off at the IS Bindra Stadium.

A win in the match will certainly prevent a series defeat, considering the fact that the first match was washed out in Dharamsala due to incessant rains. The Men in Blue will be looking to make their presence felt yet again against South Africa, following a dominant performance in the recently concluded series against West Indies.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have included quite a few fresh faces in the squad following their poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2019. Skipper Quinton de Kock will be expected to lead the charge at the top of the order, with the series providing an excellent opportunity for South Africa to regain their lost confidence.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.