India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Live Updates

Virat Kohli-led India won the toss and opted to bat first on the opening day of the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

# 11 runs off the last four overs. Agarwal (7) fended off the third delivery of the third over by Rabada between third slip and gully to notch up first boundary of the match. However, the Indian opener survived a scare when South Africa made a huge leg before wicket appeal against him in the fifth over. The replays showed that ball would just nick the stumps. India 13/0 (5 overs)

Big Vern gets one to nip back and strikes the pad. The umpire says not out, but Faf takes it upstairs. Replays show it would just nick the stumps, so we stay with umpires on-field call of not out. This pitch is looking like it will give the seamers some assistance.

Opening the bowling on the other end will be Kagiso Rabada.

# Just two runs off the very first over. Mayank Agarwal got off the mark when he tucked the first ball off his pads straightaway into square leg for a single, while Sharma got a thick outside edge off the third delivery and the ball rolled past gully for one run. India 2/0 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have walked down the crease to begin India's first innings. Vernon Philander to open the attack for South Africa.

# Both sides have made one change each in their Playing XI. While India have brought in Umesh Yadav in place of Hanuma Vihari, South Africa have replaced Dane Piedt with Anrich Nortje.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

TOSS: India have won the toss and elected to bat. There is 1 changes from the team that played in the 1st Test with Anrich Nortje replacing Dane Piedt in the lineup. Massive day for Nortje as he makes his Test Debut for the Proteas.

Having registered a crushing 203-run win over South Africa in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the three-match series with a game to spare when the two sides head into the second match.

The first match saw India dominate South Africa in all departments. Rohit Sharma marked his debut in a Test match as the opener with two double centuries--176 and 127.

En route to his centuries, Sharma smashed a number of records like becoming 1st Indian batsman to score tons in all three formats as opener, fourth batsman from the country to score a century while opening the innings for the first time in Tests and second Indian batsman after former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid to notch up six straight fifty-plus scores on home soil.

While Sharma's opening partner Mayank Agarawal became the second Indian opener to score Test double hundred against South Africa with a 215-run knock in the first innings, bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also showcased brilliant efforts to help India extend their win record in the ICC World Test Championship.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back and win the second match in order to keep themselves alive in the series.

Notably, the second Test between India and South Africa will also mark Kohli's 50th match as the Test captain.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.