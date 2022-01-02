India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live in India

India will take on South Africa in the 2nd Test of the three-match series from Monday (January 3)

Virat Kohli and Co already have a lead of 1-0 in the Test series after they registered their first-ever win at SuperSport park in Centurion.

If the visitors pull of another victory at The Wanderers then they will seal the series 2-0, making history in the process. India have never won a series in South Africa and this is a golden chance for Kohli's men to enter the record books.

With Quinton de Kock missing and pacer Anrich Nortje too out of the squad due to injury, SA are further dented. Dean Elgar and his team will have to fight really hard to stop the Indians who enjoy a good record at this ground. At Jo'Burg, India have played in five Tests, winning twice and drawing the game thrice. They will hope the record remains unbroken.

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs South Africa start?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa begins on December January 3 at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Where will the second Test match between India vs South Africa take place?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will be held at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.