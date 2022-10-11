NewsCricket
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India vs Temba Bavuma-led South Africa 3rd ODI match preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The second-string Indian team would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1.

But the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of captain Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubhman Gill. Both batters struggled in the series so far.

One of India’s most consistent ODI batters in last two years, Dhawan, who is now restricted to playing only the 50-over format, has managed only 17 runs in the series. The veteran batter will hope to give a better start to the Indian innings in the decider with his eyes set on the ODI World Cup next year.

Gill, on the other hand, has also been profligate in availing his opportunities at the top. After being cheaply dismissed in the opener, he got a good start in the second ODI but couldn't convert it into a big score. The middle order comprising Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Sanju Samson has been solid.

Match Details

When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will begin at 130PM IST. The toss will take place at 1pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin

