India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the inconsequential third and final Test of the three-match series against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# India win toss, opt to bat first against South Africa!

TOSS | 3rd Test, ICC World Test Championship at Ranchi The Captains are in the middle on an overcast morning in Ranchi. Faf has brought Temba to be his proxy Captain and call the toss. Temba calls a tail. India win the toss and chose to Bat#ProteaFire#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WeLIYcSSRo — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 19, 2019

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Test series against South Africa, India will look to complete a whitewash of the three-match series against the Faf du Plessis-led side when they head into the third and final match at the JSCA Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side clinched the Test series against South Africa with a game to spare when they registered a crushing win by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The hosts had also dominated South Africa in the all three aspects of the game in the opening Test as well, registering a comfortable 203-run win in Visakhapatnam.

Heading into the final Test, Kohli's side will aim to clinch series whitewash and earn another 40 points in order to extend their lead in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

South Africa, on the other hand, will play for pride and look to end their tour to India on a winning note.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

