Indian wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik has been with the national team for a long time now. He made his debut his international debut in 2004 in an ODI vs England. Since then, he has been in and out of the team as he struggled to keep his place in the side. There were many reasons for that, one big reason being the emergence of MS Dhoni in 2003-04 in international cricket, who pretty much cemented his place in the side with some remarkable knocks. And was clearly a better fit in the Indian team then the likes of Karthik or Parthiv Patel.

However, Karthik has been unlucky too. After the 2019 World Cup, he could not get back to the Indian national side, not even the T20s where he had done well with the bat. There was no reason given as to why he was not included. It could be because he was only getting older and in the T20 World Cup cycle, selectors wanted to invest in young players. But DK made a solid case for himself when he re-emerged as a finisher in IPL 2022. Courtesy his good show, Karthik made his way to the national side again for the South Africa T20s where he is doing quite well.

Speaking to BCCI.tv on his journey, Karthik said that he is used to making comebacks in the Indian cricket team because he has been dropped many a times. He alsp spoke about his journey in international cricket which has been full of ups and downs.

"I have been dropped so many times and I have always wanted to come back in the Indian team. That has been my biggest tribe. Whether I have played domestic, IPL the urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here is something that I dream of every day. That has kept me going consistently in the last decade or so. I have always found ways to enhance my game and had people around me who really helped in that journey," said Karthik.

Not to forget, Karthik was part of India's 1st T20I which they played and won vs South Africa in 2006. 16 years later, he can be seen playing in the India colours again and again vs South Africa. Speaking on his journey, he said, "I think the cricket has completely changed to what it is was and what it is today. The fact that I have been part of it and seen it grow. It used to be a completely different beast. Representing India means most to me. I am lucky to be here."