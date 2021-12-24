India vs South Africa: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal are geared to open in Test series

Team India batters KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are looking forward to a fruitful journey during the three-Test series against South Africa beginning with the Boxing Day Test (December 26), with the duo hoping they get the opportunity to open the innings and give the tourists a great start. The injuries to prolific run-getter Rohit Sharma and young Shubman Gill have pitchforked Rahul and Agrawal into the limelight and the duo will most certainly open the innings in South Africa.

The duo enjoy a great camaraderie and it was evident when the two chatted up on Thursday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Friday (December 24), which clearly indicated that they were looking forward to the challenging task of opening the batting.

“Hopefully me and you (Mayank) can go out there on the 26th of December and get our team off to a great start and have a great series,” said India vice-captain Rahul, indicating the choice had been made by the team management.

“It is not a fresh start. The last one year that went by was a lot to do with understanding myself and understanding what ticks me and what hadn't worked for me,” Agarwal told fellow opener and India vice-captain KL Rahul during a chat, a video of which was posted on BCCI.Tv. “I am glad that I could comeback and put in the performances and I look to do the same.”

From playing domestic cricket to donning the whites for #TeamIndia together, the batting duo has come a long way. @28anand tracks the journey of @klrahul11 & @mayankcricket as they gear up for the SA challenge. #SAvIND Full interview https://t.co/0BcVvjOG8X pic.twitter.com/gcfDxbCFDe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

Talking about chief coach Dravid's contribution in the process of understanding himself, Agarwal said, “For me, he has just been a person who talks about understanding yourself and understanding your mind space. If you can work that out and sort that out then more often then not you are giving yourself best possible chance to succeed.

“Knowing him, he is a man who really strives and puts the onus on a good strong preparations. We had quality sessions here and we are looking forward to playing the Test match,” he said but did not elaborate what exactly he learned.

Agarwal and Rahul have shared the dressing for the Karnataka state team and have also opened the innings together for Punjab Kings in the IPL for the last four years. Rahul hoped their camaraderie will help them to score runs together and win India matches, starting with the opening Test against South Africa beginning on December 26.

“My journey has been beautiful, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. You have been part of my journey and I have been in yours and we both had to work hard for this, for both of us it has been a beautiful journey,” KL Rahul said.

“We had our doubts if we play for India and we never gave up our dreams and worked harder and it is amazing to sometimes sit back and think how we started and where we are today, it is magical for me. It is just the beginning for us and we still have a long way to go and the friendship and understanding we have shared for so many years will only help us build better partnership and win more matches for the country.”

(With agency inputs)