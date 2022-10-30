India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 30 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA match online and on TV?

Playing in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, requires some adjustments for the cricketers to make off the field. Apart from the five-hour travel time from one part of the country to another end, Perth’s time zone is also three hours behind cities like Melbourne and Sydney. Moreover, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being rain-hit this week, the unpredictability of the weather has to be countered too, with light rain and dark clouds hovering around in Perth. In this backdrop, the Perth Stadium is all set to witness an intense clash between India and South Africa for the race to be toppers of Group 2 in Super 12s on Sunday (October 30).

India are the current table toppers of the group with victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands, while South Africa, boasting of a superior net run rate, could have been there if not for rain washing out their pursuit of defeating Zimbabwe in Hobart. India had hosted South Africa in seven T20Is in June and September this year, with the Rohit Sharma-led side being 4-3 ahead.

But Optus Stadium will present vastly different conditions to both teams as compared to the sub-continent, especially with the pitch having some green grass and offering early swing, more pace and bounce. Hitting hard lengths has proved to be rewarding for the bowlers, while running between the wickets will be a vital factor at a stadium with a huge outfield.

With India scheduled to play against South Africa after the Pakistan-Netherlands match is done, it gives them ample time to see what would be the best eleven for an all-important match by seeing the pitch and conditions from the first match of a double-header day in Perth.

Match Details

When will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 430 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: T Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi