India vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 Live Updates

South Africa won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the eighth match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates:

# Lineups:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

# South Africa win toss, opt to bat first against India!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Virat Kohli-led India will look to pile further misery on South Africa and kickstart their campaign at the ICC World Cup 2019 on a winning note when they square off with a bruised Faf Du Plessis' side in their opening fixture at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue slumped to a disappointing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their first warm-up game before registering a comfortable 95-run win in the second warm-up match against Bangladesh.

While South Africa, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan have played two matches each and New Zealand and Australia one each, India had got more than a week`s time to tune off and get themselves prepared before they head into their first World Cup match.

As far as squad is concerned, it is to be seen whether Kohli will go in with an additional pacer in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar or opt for both the spinners namely Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their bowling attack.

The Indian skipper will also face the dilemma of picking between fit-again Kedar Jadhav and all-rounder Vijay Shankar. While Jadhav is a more experienced batsman and could turn out to be a good finishing option for India at No. 6 alongside wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shankar had failed to click in the two warm-up matches.

South Africa, on the other hand, lost both of their opening games. The Faf du Plessis-led side slumped to a crushing 104-run defeat against hosts and top-ranked England in the opening World Cup 2019 clash before being stunned by minnows Bangladesh by 21 runs in their second clash.

Heading into the match, the Proteas will look to bounce back and seal their first win of the mega event against India in order to stay alive.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.