India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Ishan Kishan’s BRILLIANT catch off Umran Malik’s bowling goes viral, fans reminded of MS Dhoni

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a brilliant day out in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). The Mumbai Indians keeper started off the evening with a six in the opening over of the game off Kasun Rajitha to get India off to a flyer after the home side were sent into bat.

Although wickets kept falling around him, Kishan scored 37 off 29 balls with two sixes and three fours before being dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga. With India defending 163 runs, Kishan took a brilliant running catch of Umran Malik’s bowling to send back Charith Asalanka.

Kishan ran a huge distance to pull off a blinder and ensure fine-leg fielder Harshal Patel stays away from the ball to avoid any collision. The young keeper’s incredible effort ensured that Sri Lanka lost their third wicket of the day as Umran Malik took his maiden international wicket on home soil to dismiss Charith Asalanka for 12 off 15 balls.

Hardik Pandya’s reaction went viral as he was amazed by Kishan’s effort. Many Indian fans recalled an old catch by former India captain MS Dhoni as social media was left in awe by the Indian wicket-keeper’s astonishing effort. Fans compared Dhoni’s catch in an ODI against West Indies in Pune during the 2018 tour.

Malik ended up with brilliant figures of 2/27 in 4 overs on his T20I home debut. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer also dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka with a 155kph delivery for 45 off 27 balls.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the visitors ought to have won the game. “It was (our game to lose). Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that's the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good,” Shanaka said after the game.

