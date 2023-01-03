topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
INDIA VS SRI LANKA 2023

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill to OPEN with Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson set to RETURN

Shubman Gill has been prolific in the ODI games, averaging 57.25 in 15 matches with a strike-rate of 99.13 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties and is set to make his T20I debut today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill to OPEN with Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson set to RETURN

Team India will have a new-look opening pair in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). With regular skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul both given a break for the T20I games, in-form opener Shubman Gill maybe in line to make his T20I debut and open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

Gill has been prolific in the ODI games, averaging 57.25 in 15 matches with a strike-rate of 99.13 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties. With Team India planning ahead for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gill may be in line to get a lengthy run in T20 format as well.

Kishan, on the other hand, signed off from 2022 after scoring the fastest-ever double century in the third ODI against Bangladesh. In Rahul and Rohit’s absence, Kishan will look to make a statement by solidifying his position as an opener in white-ball cricket.

World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated to the position of vice-captain of the team under stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya. The game will also see the return of Sanju Samson and it will be a toss up between him and Rahul Tripathi for the middle-order batting slot.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal should be back in the playing XI along with Arshdeep Singh. Umran Malik may also get his first game at home while all-rounder Harshal Patel should be back as well.

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, D Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Live Tv

India vs Sri Lanka 2023IND vs SL 2023IND vs SL 1st T20IND vs SL 1st T20 Predicted Playing 11Shubman GillSanju SamsonUmran Malik

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!