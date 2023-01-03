India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill to OPEN with Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson set to RETURN

Team India will have a new-look opening pair in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). With regular skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul both given a break for the T20I games, in-form opener Shubman Gill maybe in line to make his T20I debut and open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

Gill has been prolific in the ODI games, averaging 57.25 in 15 matches with a strike-rate of 99.13 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties. With Team India planning ahead for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gill may be in line to get a lengthy run in T20 format as well.

Kishan, on the other hand, signed off from 2022 after scoring the fastest-ever double century in the third ODI against Bangladesh. In Rahul and Rohit’s absence, Kishan will look to make a statement by solidifying his position as an opener in white-ball cricket.

A new year __

A new start __

A new Vice-captain - @surya_14kumar - for the Sri Lanka T20I series _#TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai __#INDvSL | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/qqUifdoDsp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2023

World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated to the position of vice-captain of the team under stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya. The game will also see the return of Sanju Samson and it will be a toss up between him and Rahul Tripathi for the middle-order batting slot.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal should be back in the playing XI along with Arshdeep Singh. Umran Malik may also get his first game at home while all-rounder Harshal Patel should be back as well.

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, D Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara