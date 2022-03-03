हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL Live in India

Here's everything you need to know about broadcast and live stream details of the 1st Test match:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL Live in India
(Source: Twitter)

India will take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests. 

It will be a momentous occasion for India as the team will be playing a Test match for the first time under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, at the same time, will be playing his 100th Test. 

Not to forget, Kohli is just 38 runs shy of becoming the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket. If he achieves that then he will have many things to celebrate about. 

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be looking to win this Test after the 3-0 drubbing they got in te T20 series. 

It will be a tough task to overcome against an Indian side at home. However, Lankans have shown in the past that they can overcome tough challenges playing abroad. 

Here's everything you need to know about broadcast and live stream details of the 1st Test match:

When and at what time will the 1st Test match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka begins on March 4 at 9.30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Which channel will telecast the 1st Test match between India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test match between India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya.

