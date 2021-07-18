India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Prithvi Shaw gives whirlwind start despite blow on helmet

India opener Prithvi Shaw has a point to prove to the Indian selectors. The talented Mumbai batsman, playing in only his fourth ODI, gave Shikhar Dhawan’s side a flying start in the first ODI against Sri Lanka chasing 263 to win at Colombo on Sunday (July 18). Shaw smashed 43 off just 24 balls as India raced along to 58 in less than six overs.

The fearless Shaw even took a blow on his helmet but shrugged it off almost immediately to carry on. After smashing Sri Lankan paceman Dushmantha Chameera for two fours in the fifth over of the innings, Shaw misjudged a short delivery and ducked into a bouncer. The ball hit the Delhi Capitals opener of the side of the helmet and raced to the fine leg boundary for four. By the end of that over, India had reached 57/0 in five overs – their highest in an ODI innings surpassing 53/0 against Australia in 2020.

Shaw’s cracking knock didn’t last too long after that as he holed out to Avishka Fernando at long-on off Dhananjaya de Silva for 43 with nine boundaries.

The smashing knock has social media abuzz…

In Last 20yrs Only Two Indians Scored 40+ in 1st 6 overs of an ODI match Virender Sehwag (2005)

Prithvi Shaw (2021)* Both against SL#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/O7sx5ajVfm — Dilip (@DilipVk18) July 18, 2021

Earlier, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan had said that Shaw is more like Virender Sehwag and is most effective in ODIs and T20Is as he puts the pressure on the bowling side up front and if he scores big – he puts India in a winning position.

“For me, Prithvi Shaw is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player because the way he plays is like Sehwag. He puts the bowling side under pressure and if he scores big then India have a good chance of winning because they will post a huge total within a short frame of time,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.