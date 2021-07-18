हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2021

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Prithvi Shaw gives whirlwind start despite blow on helmet

The fearless Prithvi Shaw even took a blow on his helmet but shrugged it off almost immediately to carry on. After smashing Sri Lankan paceman Dushmantha Chameera for two fours in the fifth over of the innings, Shaw misjudged a short delivery and ducked into a bouncer.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Prithvi Shaw gives whirlwind start despite blow on helmet
Indian opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a whirlwind 43 in first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: Twitter)

India opener Prithvi Shaw has a point to prove to the Indian selectors. The talented Mumbai batsman, playing in only his fourth ODI, gave Shikhar Dhawan’s side a flying start in the first ODI against Sri Lanka chasing 263 to win at Colombo on Sunday (July 18). Shaw smashed 43 off just 24 balls as India raced along to 58 in less than six overs.

The fearless Shaw even took a blow on his helmet but shrugged it off almost immediately to carry on. After smashing Sri Lankan paceman Dushmantha Chameera for two fours in the fifth over of the innings, Shaw misjudged a short delivery and ducked into a bouncer. The ball hit the Delhi Capitals opener of the side of the helmet and raced to the fine leg boundary for four. By the end of that over, India had reached 57/0 in five overs – their highest in an ODI innings surpassing 53/0 against Australia in 2020.

Shaw’s cracking knock didn’t last too long after that as he holed out to Avishka Fernando at long-on off Dhananjaya de Silva for 43 with nine boundaries.

The smashing knock has social media abuzz…

 

 

Earlier, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan had said that Shaw is more like Virender Sehwag and is most effective in ODIs and T20Is as he puts the pressure on the bowling side up front and if he scores big – he puts India in a winning position.

“For me, Prithvi Shaw is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player because the way he plays is like Sehwag. He puts the bowling side under pressure and if he scores big then India have a good chance of winning because they will post a huge total within a short frame of time,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2021Prithvi ShawVirender Sehwag
Next
Story

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Shikhar Dhawan’s side need 263 to win after late blast by hosts

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Their only agenda is to defame India, BJP hits out at Newsclick