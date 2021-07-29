India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Watch Rahul Chahar’s fiery send-off to SL’s Wanindu Hasaranga

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was charged up in the second T20 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday (July 28). Defending a modest total of 132/5, Rahul Chahar was one of the pick of the bowlers, claiming 1/27 in four over to keep Shikhar Dhawan’s India in the hunt. The sole wicket claimed by the Mumbai Indians leg-spinner was that of Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rahul Chahar, who was hit for a boundary of the ball before, decided to throw it a little wide – forcing the Lankan batsman to reach out for it. Hasaranga, who was in an aggressive mood, fell for the trap. He slashed the ball hard only to get a thickish outside edge and the ball went flying to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made no mistake.

Watch the send-off here…

Wanindu Hasaranga uphold 'Spirit of Game'

The young leggie came up with an animated celebration after the wicket. While many expected a similar response from Hasaranga, he surprised the audience by lauding the spinner.

The leg-spinner got his revenge and then gave a fiery send-off to Hasaranga. A depleted Indian outfit opted to go in for three spinners, which seemed to be the right call on a sluggish R. Premadasa track in Colombo.

Eventually, that wicket was not good enough to take India over the line as the Lankans held their nerves to beat India by four wickets and keep the series alive. India seemed to have fallen short by 15-20 runs and that is exactly what stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan reckoned after the loss.

“The surface turned and was a stopping a bit. We knew we were one batter short. We knew we had to construct our innings smartly. We were 10-15 runs short. That would have made the difference. I am proud of the boys. Never say die attitude is amazing. Hats off to the boys for taking it into the last over,” Dhawan said after the match.