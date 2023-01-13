India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Health SCARE for head coach Rahul Dravid, heads to Bengaluru for check up

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who turned 50 on Wednesday (January 11), will not be travelling with the side to Thiruvananthapuram for the third ODI on Friday (January 13). India have wrapped up the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after their four-wicket win in the second game on Thursday (January 12).

Dravid had a health scare ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match at the Eden Gardens. Reports emerged that Rahul Dravid felt unwell at the team hotel. He was treated immediately and medications were prescribed to him. Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday with the team.

It was revealed that Dravid had fluctuations in his blood pressure ahead of the second ODI and the doctor arranged by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) prescribed Telma medicine for him. Dravid will now be heading to Bengaluru for further tests and if he gets the go-ahead from the doctors, can join the team in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15) for the third ODI.

Some news about Rahul Dravid being a bit under the weather at the team hotel due to BP issues. The news coming in is that he is absolutely fine and is in the dressing room. I love @CabCricket local managers/team laision officers. They even gave name of tablet -- Telma_#INDvSL — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) January 12, 2023

Earlier, the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the legendary batter and current head coach of the national team, Rahul Dravid, who turned 50 on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India, tweeted, “509 intl. matches 24,208 intl. runs 48 intl. centuries Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid – former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men’s team) – a very Happy Birthday.”

Former India captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a story wishing Dravid a very happy birthday. “Happy birthday Rahul bhai. Best wishes,” said Kohli in his story.

India’s star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav also wished Dravid on his birthday and thanked him for giving him ‘space and freedom’ to be himself on the field. “Happy birthday Rahul sir! You are an inspiration and a legend! Thank you for giving me the space and the freedom in the team to go out there and be myself on the ground!” tweeted Suryakumar.

