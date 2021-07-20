India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details: India's young guns will get another opportunity to flaunt their exceptional talent and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left in complete awe at the other end as the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made batting look ridiculously easy in the first ODI on Sunday night.

India are unlikely to make changes as they would like to pocket the series before giving chances to other youngsters in the squad.

Here are the complete details of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

When is the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on July 20.

Where is the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 3.00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD.

How can I watch the live streaming of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will live stream on Sony LIV app and website.

- with PTI inputs