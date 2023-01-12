topStoriesenglish
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Washington Sundar may REPLACE Yuzvendra Chahal, Dilshan Madushanka ruled OUT

All-rounder Washington Sundar can add depth to Team India batting line-up for the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team India may look to ring in some changes although they won the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday by 67 runs. Rohit Sharma’s side have a lengthy tail with Axar Patel coming into bat at No. 7 in the lineup with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik following him.

The Indian skipper will be tempted to bring in all-rounder Washington Sundar into the side to strengthen the batting without affecting the bowling efficiency. One option could be to bring Sundar in place of leg-spinner Chahal, who struggled with the wet ball in Guwahati due to the dew.

Eden Gardens could also witness some dew in the evening with the temperature likely to drop to around 15 degrees by evening. The rest of the bowling attack appeared impressive led by Mohammed Siraj, who provided the crucial early breakthroughs.

Rohit Sharma promised before the ODI series that there won’t be a lot of chopping and changing through the series and the Playing XI members will be given a long run. This means that the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will continue to wait on the sidelines.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a major injury concern. Left-arm pace bowler Dilshan Madushanka had dislocated his shoulder and ruled out of the second game in Kolkata. Madushanka made his ODI debut in the first game in Guwahati. Lahiru Kumara may come in as replacement into the playing XI as Dasun Shanaka’s side look to level the ODI series at 1-1.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

