India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20: We were one batsman short in the game, says Shikhar Dhawan

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was proud of his team for putting up a good fight despite faced with adverse circumstances as they lost the low-scoring second T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Colombo on Wednesday (July 28). With most of the power-hitters in isolation after Krunal Pandya’s COVID-19 positive case, India could manage only 132/5 on a slow track which Sri Lanka chased down with two balls to spare.

“The surface had turn and it was stopping a bit. Of course, we knew one batsman was short and we knew we had to construct the innings smartly and we had to content ourselves at some point,” Dhawan said at post-match presentation ceremony. “But yeah, we were 10-15 runs short,” he admitted.

“I am very proud of the boys because we gave a very good fight. That never-say-die attitude and taking the game to the last over while defending just 132, credit to both bowlers and batters,” Dhawan said.

His Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka thanked the BCCI for standing by their board and agreeing to play the series in these tough times. “I thought if we could contain them to a low total, we could chase it. We were not able to capitalise in the first six overs. But DDS and Wanindu Hasaranga bailed us out. I should thank the BCCI and SLC for this opportunity because this is a huge opportunity for young guys in these times,” Shanaka said.

(with PTI inputs)