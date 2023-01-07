India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL 3rd T20I match online and on TV?

On Saturday, India will try to make up for their errors and defeat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I encounter of the series. After winning the first match by a whisker in the final ball, India came up short by 16 runs as Sri Lanka tied the three-match series 1-1. One of the causes of the defeat was a youthful attack's inconsistency. India's head coach Dravid promised that "we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much" so it is unlikely that any personnel changes would be made for the series finale. Rajkot is one of the nation's flattest playing fields and is predicted to be a batting belter. Thus, the toss could be crucial because both captains want to chase.

A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! __ #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Z7IOGO0BS — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Streaming details:

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be hosted in Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha