हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: 'Wicket was supporting bowlers', says Avesh Khan

India's right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan revealed that the pitch was in support of the bowlers in the 3rd and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: &#039;Wicket was supporting bowlers&#039;, says Avesh Khan
Source: Twitter

India pacer Avesh Khan said that the wicket was supporting the bowlers during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday (February 27) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.India captured the final T20I match by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.

"The wicket was supporting the bowlers, the plan was to just bowl proper line and lengths. The popping crease was slippery the other day (on why he struggled in the 3rd T20I against West Indies), here I just needed to be disciplined," said Avesh Khan in a post-match presentation.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022Avesh KhanCricketIndia
Next
Story

India vs SL: Shreyas Iyer says 'staying unbeaten in all games is commendable'

Must Watch

PT1H29M13S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Putin going to use atomic bomb?