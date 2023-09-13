India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Record-Breaking Kuldeep Yadav Powers Team India Into Final

Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav continued his wicket-taking spree in the Asia Cup 2023, following up his five-wicket haul against Pakistan with a match-winning spell of 4/43 in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. In the process, Kuldeep also became the 2nd fastest Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in ODI cricket.

Kuldeep achieved this feat in 88 ODIs while pacer Mohammed Shami holds the Indian record having reached this mark in 80 matches. India were bundled out for a modest 213 runs with left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage claiming 5/40 and off-spinner Charith Asalanka picking up four wickets.

India managed to restrict co-hosts Sri Lanka to 172 in 41.3 overs and book their berth in the Asia Cup 2023 Final after failing to reach the title clash last year (in the T20 format). Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav is the fourth quickest to reach 150 ODI wickets. Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq holds the record, having achieved this feat in 78 matches.

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets among spinners (by matches)

78 - Saqlain Mushtaq

80 - Rashid Khan

84 - Ajantha Mendis

88 - Kuldeep Yadav

89 - Imran Tahir

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets by Indian bowlers

80 - Mohammed Shami

88 - Kuldeep Yadav

97 - Ajit Agarkar

103 - Zaheer Khan

106 - Anil Kumble

106 - Irfan Pathan

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was pleased by Kuldeep Yadav’s efforts with the ball in India’s win over Lanka. “For the past year or so he’s bowling really, really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm. He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs,” Rohit Sharma said about Kuldeep Yadav after the Super 4 match on Tuesday.

Team India wicketkeeper KL Rahul was most pleased by the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama, who was stumped for 17 off Kuldeep’s bowling. “When you are behind the stumps, you have a good idea as to what the batter is doing and I just passed on the message, luckily it worked for Kuldeep,” KL Rahul said, referring to his tip to Kuldeep Yadav before Samarawickrama’s dismissal.