SL 7-0 (2.1) | IND VS SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Dream Start For Team India, Bumrah Strikes
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Lose All 10 Wickets To Spinners For The First Time In An ODI.
Trending Photos
Ind vs SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Spinners accounted for all 10 wickets, marking the first instance of India falling victim to such a scenario. This also marks Sri Lanka's 14th consecutive match in which they have successfully bowled out their opposition in ODIs. What a turnaround it was from a position of 80/0! India appeared to be cruising towards a substantial total, but then Dunith Wellalage entered the scene and completely altered the course of the game. He dismissed the top three batsmen and crucially, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. However, the surprise package was Dasun Shanaka's decision to use Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka's offspin, with Asalanka delivering a stellar four-wicket haul to complement Wellalage's efforts.
The pitch offered significant assistance to the spinners, with the ball turning sharply. Shanaka recognized this and entrusted the ball to both de Silva and Asalanka, and the latter repaid the captain's faith with an excellent performance. The pitch conditions are challenging, and the question now is how it will behave under the floodlights. Will it undergo a transformation or maintain its current character? India, too, boasts three spinners for this encounter, hinting at an early introduction of spin into the attack. All of these factors set the stage for what promises to be an enthralling chase.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Maiden Over
Siraj started with a maiden over, a superb reflex through by Siraj but the batsman was back in the crease. Great start by Team India.
Live Score SL 7/0 (2)
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Twists Ankle
Bumrah's first over: Nissanka faces six balls, includes a wide, a boundary, and some solid defensive play. Bumrah initially looked injured but is okay.
Live Score SL 7/0 (1) CRR: 7 REQ: 4.22
Sri Lanka need 207 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: IND All Out
Theekshana delivers to Axar, and he's caught by Samarawickrama! Axar departs. He advances down the track, doesn't quite reach the ball's pitch, but still attempts a lofted shot. It goes straight to the fielder at long-on, resulting in a straightforward catch. India's innings comes to an end at 213 runs. Axar is dismissed for 26 from 36 balls, including one six, with Theekshana claiming the wicket.
Live Score IND 213 (49.1) CRR: 4.33
Innings Break
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: 25 Runs Partnership
India adds valuable runs with just 1 wicket in hand. Siraj and Axar have put 25 runs stand.
Live Score IND 212/9 (49) CRR: 4.32
India opt to bat
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Valuable Runs From Axar
Axar goes down the ground to hit a big six. This last wicket partnership is gathering some much-needed runs for Team India.
Live Score IND 208/9 (48.1) CRR: 4.32
India opt to bat
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Match To Start At 7:15 PM
- Restart at 7:15 PM.
- Mid-Innings break reduced to 10 minutes.
- No Overs Lost
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Inspection At 7:05 PM
So the update is that the next inspection is in five minutes as the covers are removed.
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Great News For Cricket Fans
The groundstaff are in action, removing the covers. This is a positive development.
IND vs SL: Covers Going Off, Restart Awaited
Covers are coming off now. We can see it on TV that the groundstaff is removing one cover after the other but there is no update on the restart time.
IND 197/9 (47)
India vs Sri Lanka: Rain stops in Colombo
Rain has stopped in Colombo. But the covers are still on. Ravi Shastri says on TV the groundstaff is expected to take the covers off soon. These seem to be passing showers.
IND 197/9 (47)
IND vs SL LIVE: Is there a reserve day?
The reserve day was only for the India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage. There is no reserve day for any other match at this stage. Only final has a reserve day.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rain Interrupts Match In Colombo
And just three overs before the innings break, rain marks it presence and starts to fall. Players run back to the dressing room as groundstaff run in with the covers. It is daily after 6 pm that the rain comes and it has become a habit now.
IND 197/9 (47)
IND VS SL Live: Axar Patel stays put
A risky single off the last ball. Siraj lost his bat and but ran for his life and made it in time in the end. Axar has shown great composure so far batting with a No 11.
IND 195/9 (46.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India hang on
Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel hang on. Maybe for one more over. If they do, Axar should start hitting the big shots. Let's see how many India can get from here.
IND 191/9 (45)
IND VS SL Live Cricket Score: SL lose review
LBW appeal against Siraj off the last ball of 44th over by Theekshana but it has been denied as the ball was pitching outside off stump in the innings.
IND 190/9 (44.4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Asalanka shines
Asalanka was on hattrick after dimissing Bumrah and Kuldeep off back to back balls. But he missed it as Siraj denied him one. India nine down and may not even reach 200.
IND 186/9 (43)
IND vs SL LIVE: Bumrah gone
Another one bites the dust as Jasprit Bumrah departs. Asalanka gets the wicket, his third overall. He is running through the lower order.
IND 186/8 (42.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India Aim To Go Past 200
India's first target will be to go past 200 and then think of the next target. Maheesh Theekshana comes back into the attack. This will be interesting to watch.
IND 185/7 (41.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: India struggling
Spinners continue to bowl and dominate. Shanaka it seems won't go back at all to the pacers. Axar and Bumrah now need to bat out the fifty overs and take the team to a decent total.
IND 181/7 (40.2)
IND VS SL Live: Ravindra Jadeja Departs
Asalanka sends back Ravindra Jadeja. It spin off the pitch and bounced too, taking outside edge of the bat to the keeper. Umpire raised the finger constantly.
IND 179/7 (39.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Wellalage is shining
Dunith Wellalage was playing in the U19 World Cup only a year ago and now a 5-wicket haul against the best batters of spin. A career defining spell.
IND VS SL Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel in
Axar Patel joins Ravindra Jadeja in the middle at the fall of sixth wicket. Thanks to the bowling all-rounder, India bat a little deep.
IND 175/6 (37.2)
IND vs SL LIVE: Wellalage gets five-for
First five-wicket haul for 20-year-old Wellalage as he dismisses Hardik Pandya caught behind on the final ball of his spell. There was a thick outside edge to the keeper and the Lankans got the review right. 5 for 40 for Wellalage.
IND 173/6 (36.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Asalanka strikes
Now Asalanka joins the wickettakers list as he dismisses Ishan Kishan. He wanted to go over extra cover but Wellalage takes a brilliant catch by going up in the air. What a catch. Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease.
IND 171/5 (35)
IND VS SL Live Cricket: Wellalage has been brilliant
Terrific display of spin bowling from Wellalage so far. All four wickets to him so far and all the batting greats too. He has one more left. Lets see if he can get a five for.
IND 170/4 (34.1)
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Shanaka refuses DRS
Asalanka wanted a leg before wicket review for Hardik off the last ball of the 33rd over but umpire Shanaka thought it was very low. Did not take it.
IND 168/4 (33.1)
LIVE IND vs SL: Hardik, Kishan Look To Steady India
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan look to calm things down in the middle. Lankan spinners are bowling really well right now. The need of the hour is to go slow and form a stand.
IND 166/4 (32.3)
IND VS SL Live: Hardik is in
Hardik Pandya has joined Ishan Kishan in the middle and expect him to go slow for a while. India can defend a total of over 250 or above on this track as they too have three spinners in the lineup today.
IND 156/4 (31.2)
IND vs SL Live: KL Rahul Departs
Wellalage strikes once more! In a brilliant display of skill, he claims his fourth wicket, dismissing the formidable Rahul. A deceptive length delivery on the stumps forces Rahul onto the back foot, but the shot lacks power, resulting in a simple caught-and-bowled opportunity.
Live Score IND 154/4 (30) CRR: 5.13
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Close Call Against Rahul
Dhananjaya and Rahul engaged in a tight contest. Kishan and Rahul both managed singles to mid-wicket. Rahul had a close call as he missed a full delivery outside off. Kishan and Rahul added more singles to their tally, maintaining a steady partnership.
Live Score IND 149/3 (29) CRR: 5.14
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Back To Back Boundaries For Rahul
Rahul played a risky cut shot for four runs, narrowly avoiding a fielder. He followed it up with a beautiful slice past backward point for another four. Rahul is in fine form.
Live Score IND 145/3 (28) CRR: 5.18
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Rahul Looks To Score Quick Runs
Theekshana delivered a mix of balls. Rahul managed a single to short third man, while a quickish off-break resulted in a dot ball. Another off-break was turned to mid-wicket by Rahul. A floated delivery near yorker-length was defended back to Theekshana. Kishan picked up a single off a quicker delivery. Rahul flicked a delivery on the pads for a single.
Live Score IND 134/3 (27) CRR: 4.96
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: India Need Partnership
Theekshana delivered a mix of balls. Rahul managed a single to short third man, while a quickish off-break resulted in a dot ball. Another off-break was turned to mid-wicket by Rahul. A floated delivery near yorker-length was defended back to Theekshana. Kishan picked up a single off a quicker delivery. Rahul flicked a delivery on the pads for a single.
Live Score IND 131/3 (26) CRR: 5.04
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Another Tight Over By Dhananjaya
Dhananjaya bowled with precision. Ishan Kishan punched a flatter delivery to cover, where Samarwickrama made a quick throw. Rahul managed a single with a short of length delivery and then picked up a couple by paddling a flighted ball fine. Kishan attempted a pull but the ball didn't carry to the fielder, allowing him a single.
Live Score IND 128/3 (25) CRR: 5.12
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Tight Over By Theekshana
Theekshana delivered a variety of balls. Rahul managed an extra-bounce delivery well for a single. He then played a flighted ball into the off-side. Kishan got a single off a quicker delivery. Rahul made room and cut a short delivery for two runs through backward point, leaving Theekshana frustrated.
Live Score IND 122/3 (23.5) CRR: 5.12
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Ishan Kishan Struggling
Dhananjaya's spin was on display. Ishan Kishan faced difficulty steering a sharp-turning delivery. Rahul chipped one over mid-wicket for a single. Kishan also managed a single. SL's spinners made a strong comeback, allowing just one four in the last 8 overs on this challenging track.
Live Score IND 118/3 (23) CRR: 5.13
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Ishan, Rahul Steady India
Theekshana bowled a mix of deliveries. Rahul faced a dot ball, while Kishan hit a square drive for a single. A fumble by Asalanka gave them an extra run. Theekshana bowled a wide. Rahul scored a single with a backward nudge. The over ended with Rahul mistiming a punch.
Live Score IND 116/3 (22)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India Play Cautiously
This is a cautious approach from India as Sri Lanka control the game currently. The spinners are doing the job. Just 2 from the 21st over.
IND 111/3 (21)
IND vs SL LIVE: India cautious
Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are cautious in the middle now against Wellalage, who has picked up all three wickets so far. Kuldeep and Axar will be watching this spell very closely.
IND 108/3 (19.4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: India Go Past 100
India have gone past the 100-run mark after fall of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kishan and Rahul need to watch out for Wellalage.
IND 104/3 (18.1)
IND VS SL, Super 4 LIVE: Kohli, Rohit Fall In Quick Succession
India on back foot as Rohit Kohli fall in quick succession. Not Hardik but KL Rahul has joined Kishan in the middle. Dhananjaya bowling in tandem with Wellalage.
IND 97/3 (17)
India vs SL LIVE: Rohit falls
Wellalage is on fire. Third over and third wicket as well. He gets Rohit this time. Stayed low and it hit the bottom of the stumps. India lose their third wicket. Ishan Kishan now will be joined by Hardik.
IND 91/3 (15.1)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli Departs
Virat Kohli is gone and the young spinner Dunith Wellalage is on fire. Soft dismissal as Kohli gives a simple catch to mid-wicket. Wellalage is on top of the world as he gets two wickets in two overs.
IND 90/2 (13.5)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rohit Slams Fifty
Rohit Sharma continues the good form and strikes a fifty. The India captain celebrates it mildly as he targets a big one. India should be happy to see him back in form right ahead of the World Cup.
IND 90/1 (13.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shubman Gill Departs
Gill has fallen. Virat Kohli now joins Rohit in the middle. Keep an eye out on Kohli, who struck a century in the last match vs Pakistan.
IND 83/1 (12.1)
India vs Sri Lanka: India Continue To Dominate
India continue to dominate the match. Rohit three short of a fifty. Gill departs in the 12th over. He has been done in by Wellalage. What a breakthrough as Lankans needed to break the stand.
IND 80/1 (11.1)
IND VS SL, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: India going well
India batters with 10,000 runs in ODIs
18426 - Sachin Tendulkar
13024 - Virat Kohli
11363 - Sourav Ganguly
10889 - Rahul Dravid
10773 - MS Dhoni
10001 - Rohit Sharma*
IND vs SL: Rohit, Shubman Put India On Top
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have put India on top. Shanaka continue at the other end, bowling in tandem with Pathirana.
IND 49/0 (9)
IND VS SL LIVE: India on top
India start well and are in top. Lankans being put under pressure here. Need wickets to make a comeback but for now, Rohit and Gill are playing well. Pathirana into the attack.
IND 44/0 (8.1)
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Goes Past 10,000 Runs
Rohit Sharma goes past 10,000 runs in ODIs. He does that by hitting a six, which also takes him past Shahid Afridi's tally of most sixes in ODIs.
IND 43/0 (7.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Shanaka, Rajitha bowling together
Captain Shanaka ha replaced Theekshana and now bowling in tandem with pacer Rajitha. Rohit and Gill going well. They are scoring at just over 5 RPO.
IND 31/0 (6.2)
Asia Cup LIVE: India Off To Positive Start
Rohit and Shubman looking confident and in touch in the middle. They need to carry on with the good form. Dasun Shanaka ad Co look to break the opening stand. Shanaka himself comes into the attack.
IND 25/0 (5.2)
IND VS SL LIVE Score: Rohit, Gill start well
Another top over from Theekshana as he gives just 4 runs. Starting with a combination of spin and pace has been the template for Lankans in this Asia Cup and they are not changing it in the India match.
IND 21/0 (4.2)
IND vs SL Asia Cup: Rohit, Gill Off To Good Start
This is a good start from India. Good comeback from Rajitha as well. Just 3 off the third over. Gill and Rohit want to take some time before they start the attack.
IND 15/0 (3.2)
India vs SL LIVE: Theekshana from the other end
Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Gives away just 3 off his first over. Rohit and Gill play him cautiously. That is the right thing to do against the mystery bowler.
IND 10/0 (2.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Rohit, Gill open innings
Rohit and Shubman Gill open the innings. Rohit takes strike. Rajitha open the bowling attack for Lankans. Rohit off to a good start with two boundaries. Gill also off the mark.
IND 8/0 (1.2)
India vs SL LIVE: Time for national anthems
The teams will be out for the national anthem now following which the match will start. Watch this space for all latest updates.
Asia Cup India vs Sri Lanka: Check Playing 11s
Axar Patel in place for Shardul Thakur.
India XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Rahul, Kishan, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Toss News
India Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Playing 11s coming up soon.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for India vs Sri Lanka clash is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. The weather is clear, so there will be no delay to the toss.
IND VS SL, Live Score: Toss To Take Place At 2.30 PM IST
The toss for the Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2.30 pm IST. The match will start at 3 pm IST.
IND vs SL LIVE: BCCI Confirm Iyer's Unavailability
BCCI UPDATE on Iyer on X: "Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasms. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka."
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Will India Rest Bumrah Today?
Jasprit Bumrah bowled for the first time in Asia Cup vs Pakistan in the Super 4 clash. Will he play vs Sri Lanka or not? Not to forget, India will be on the field for the third day straight and knowing Bumrah is coming off from an injury, it will be interesting to see whether the team opts to play him again or give him a day break.
IND vs SL LIVE: Shreyas Iyer Not Available To Play
Big blow to Team India ahead of Sri Lanka match as Shreyas Iyer is not available to play. He was ruled out due to back spasm in the Pakistan match and it seems he has not recovered in time.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Check Both The Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Kuldeep Yadav vs Maheesh Theekshana
It will be a battle of spinners in the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav faces off against Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.
Trial by spin __@imkuldeep18 & @maheesht61 _ The highest wicket-takers for their respective nations in ODIs in 2023 will look to give their team the edge in a crucial clash _
Tune-in to #INDvSL in #AsiaCupOnStar
Today | 2 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/IDPkM82PyI
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 12, 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Virat Kohli or Kusal Mendis? Kuldeep Yadav or Matheesha Pathirana? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami get a chance
Team India may look to give opportunity to Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami or even Axar Patel for their next Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday.
Check India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Top 2 teams in Super 4 collide
The top two teams on the Super 4 Points Table are facing off against each in the fourth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 as India take on Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Who will remain on top after Tuesday night?
Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table.#India __ 2#SriLanka __ 2#Pakistan __ 2#Bangladesh __ 0#AsiaCup2023 #LKA #AsiaCup #PAKvIND #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Uk1xe6AaHk
— Sri Lanka Tweet __ (@SriLankaTweet) September 12, 2023
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sri Lanka on 13-match ODI winning streak
Sri Lanka are on a 13-match winning streak in ODI cricket, the second-best in history after Australia's 21-match win-streak. Can India end Sri Lanka's winning in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Tuesday?
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.
Check when and where to watch India vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match livestreaming for FREE HERE.
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in last ODI
Team India posted their biggest-ever ODI win - by 317 runs - over Sri Lanka in the last ODI between the two sides at Thiruvananthapuram in January this year. Can Rohit Sharma's side continue their dominance of Lanka in ODI cricket in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Tuesday?
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India hold edge in head-to-head
Team India massive edge over Sri Lanka in head-to-head ODI matches against Sri Lanka. In 165 ODI, India have won 96 and Sri Lanka have won 57 with 11 no-result and 1 tied match. Can India continue their winning run over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo?
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India eye Final berth
Team India can take a big step towards reaching the Asia Cup 2023 Final on September 17 with a win over Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have given a huge boost to their net run-rate with a massive 228-run win over Pakistan on Monday.
LIVE IND vs SL: Full Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha