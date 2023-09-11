SL 7-0 (2.1) | IND VS SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Dream Start For Team India, Bumrah Strikes

Ind vs SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Spinners accounted for all 10 wickets, marking the first instance of India falling victim to such a scenario. This also marks Sri Lanka's 14th consecutive match in which they have successfully bowled out their opposition in ODIs. What a turnaround it was from a position of 80/0! India appeared to be cruising towards a substantial total, but then Dunith Wellalage entered the scene and completely altered the course of the game. He dismissed the top three batsmen and crucially, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. However, the surprise package was Dasun Shanaka's decision to use Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka's offspin, with Asalanka delivering a stellar four-wicket haul to complement Wellalage's efforts.

The pitch offered significant assistance to the spinners, with the ball turning sharply. Shanaka recognized this and entrusted the ball to both de Silva and Asalanka, and the latter repaid the captain's faith with an excellent performance. The pitch conditions are challenging, and the question now is how it will behave under the floodlights. Will it undergo a transformation or maintain its current character? India, too, boasts three spinners for this encounter, hinting at an early introduction of spin into the attack. All of these factors set the stage for what promises to be an enthralling chase.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.