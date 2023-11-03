trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683636
SARA TENDULKAR

Watch: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction On 'Sara, Sara' Chants For Shubman Gill By Wankhede Crowd

As the 'Sara' chants resonated through the stands, Virat Kohli took it upon himself to turn this playful banter into a heartwarming gesture.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
In the midst of the electrifying India-Sri Lanka cricket encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on November 2, 2023, a heartwarming incident unfolded that went far beyond the boundaries of the cricket pitch. The crowd, in a playful mood, began chanting 'Sara, Sara,' in jest, aimed at teasing Shubman Gill. It was all in good fun until you realize that Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was present in the stadium. What could have turned awkward was beautifully diffused by none other than the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

Kohli's Heartwarming Intervention

As the 'Sara' chants resonated through the stands, Virat Kohli took it upon himself to turn this playful banter into a heartwarming gesture. With a pointed finger and a reassuring look, he signaled towards Shubman Gill, urging the crowd to direct their cheers and appreciation towards the young Indian opener instead.

Gill and Kohli's Outstanding Partnership

This heartwarming incident occurred in a match where Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli had already displayed their cricketing prowess. The duo had crafted a remarkable partnership of 189 runs for the second wicket. Gill's spirited 92 and Kohli's authoritative 88 were not just runs; they were a testament to their talent and the spirit of Indian cricket. While both narrowly missed out on centuries, their performance left an indelible mark on the match.

A Lesson in Sportsmanship

The incident at Wankhede that day was a vivid reminder that cricket is not just about boundaries, sixes, and wickets. It's a game where moments of unity, respect, and sportsmanship often shine brighter. Virat Kohli's gesture transcended the game and showcased the true spirit of cricket. It was a gesture that united fans and players alike, and it will be remembered as a heartwarming moment in the history of the sport.

