India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st T20: When and where to watch, TV timing and preview

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could well be in line for international debut as a formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International in Colombo on Sunday (July 25). Having lost a game in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan's men would look to go one better against Sri Lanka with a team that is ahead in almost all departments.

Coach Rahul Dravid will, however, want to check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League. Having missed out on an away series in Australia and home series versus England due to poor fitness and injury related issues, the 29-year-old Chakravarthy will like his fairytale story to continue even as the Indian team is looking at one spinner for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The other debut could be one among Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom had been proven IPL performers. With Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav set to leave for England, the team management might not risk playing both the players.

It is expected that both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will be included in the playing XI from which Manish Pandey, after an indifferent T20 series, is set to be dropped. The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – are automatic choices in this format.

For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years could be just the turnaround that the country's cricketing ecosystem needs after being in shambles for years.

Teams (From):

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will take place on Sunday – July 25. The match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which channel will telecast India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV website app and JIOTV in India.