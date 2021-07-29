India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd T20: When and where to watch IND vs SL, TV timing and preview

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has backed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal to come good in the next match, saying there is no pressure on them and the team management will give the batting duo a free hand. Gaikwad and Padikkal weren’t able to convert their starts on their India debut during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday (July 28).

While Ruturaj perished after making an 18-ball 21, Padikkal, who walked in at number three, departed after making a quick-fire 29 off 23 balls as India lost the match by four wickets. Asked what the team management would tell the duo, Mhambrey said, “When you are going to make your debut for your country, it is always going to be nerves and we know that. The discussion is always to give them a free hand, there is no pressure on them.

“Obviously the situation was such ... We knew that in terms of batting, we had only five or six batsmen, that we could plan and go ahead with this game, so we focussed on those. There were no such instructions on how to play, yes they will be disappointed, but every opportunity they get to represent the country, they will learn,” he said, at a virtual press conference.

For the record, two national selectors Debashish Mohanty and Abey Kuruvilla are in the island nation with the team. Put into bat, India were restricted to a modest 132 for 5 with skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with 40.

The hosts then chased down the target with four wickets in hand and two balls to spare with Dhananjaya de Silva hitting match-winning unbeaten 40. With Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently eight of his close contacts put in isolation, there was a lot of uncertainty over whether the second game would go ahead or not.

“Rahul (Dravid) was constantly in touch with the BCCI officials. We were told that, see whatever decision will be taken, we will be informed, so we were ahead anyway with our preparation,” Mhambrey said.

