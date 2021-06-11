हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans, says THIS after becoming captain

Shikhar Dhawan will take the helm in Virat Kohli's absence in the upcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in July. 

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans, says THIS after becoming captain
India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (Twitter/BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan will take the helm in Virat Kohli's absence in the upcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in July. The tournament will be played in the absence of senior players, who are currently in England gearing up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, followed by a gruelling Test series against the hosts and the . 

The team will play three ODIs, starting from July 13. The second and the third ODI will be played on July 16 and July 18. After the conclusion of the 50-over format, the action will shift to the shortest format of the game, starting from July 21. The second and third  T20Is will take place on July 23 and July 25 respectively. 

Dhawan welcomed his elevation as a caption with a thanking note on social media. "Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes," the left-handed batsman tweeted. 

Dhawan had last led the side back in 2013, while playing a List A game for Delhi against England XI. The 35-year-old has earlier captained in seven List A games. 

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri LankaShi
Next
Story

As ‘A’ team coach, made sure every player on tour got a game, says Rahul Dravid on Indian bench-strength

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Show cause notice issued to WazirX by ED, for crypto transactions worth ₹2,790 Cr