close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Indies

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Match abandoned due to rain

The Men in Blue will next face Windies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, August 11 in Trinidad. 

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Match abandoned due to rain
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

 The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

The match was initially curtailed to 43-overs per side as the game had a delayed start due to rain. Earlier, India had won the toss and they had asked West Indies to bat first.

With Windies 9/0 in 5.4 overs, the rain came down again and the match had to be halted.

When the players next took the field, the match was further curtailed to 40 overs, but at that time, umpires were not happy with the wet patches on the outfield, and the match was further delayed and it was finally curtailed to 34-overs per side.

Evin Lewis started to go after the bowling immediately after the play resumed, and Chris Gayle played second fiddle to him.

The duo put up a 42-run stand, but their stint at the crease was finally ended by Kuldeep Yadav as he dismissed Gayle (4) in the 11th over.With Windies 54/1 in 13 overs, the rain came down again and the match had to stopped.

Players did not take the field afterwards, and the match had to be called off. Earlier, India had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue will next face Windies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, August 11 in Trinidad. 

Tags:
West IndiesChris GayleIndiaCricketKuldeep YadavODI
Next
Story

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: Bangladesh to face PNG in opener

Must Watch

PT58S

Zee News wrap of top stories this hour