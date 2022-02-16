India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Live in India

The preparation for T20 World Cup 2022 will truly start for India when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes the field against West Indies here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning on Wednesday (February 16) and the focus will be on the brand of cricket India play, having witnessed disappointment in T20 World Cup 2021.

After that, the Men-in-Blue won the T20I series against New Zealand, but nothing changed in terms of approach so it would be interesting to see whether the hosts try out something different. Last week, KL Rahul and Axar Patel were ruled out of the T20I series, and the All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements.

Virat Kohli recorded scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the ODI series and it would be interesting to see how the batter performs in the shortest format. It is safe to say that Ishan Kishan who recently was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore would open the batting alongside Rohit in the T20I series in the absence of KL Rahul.

It would be needed to see how the likes of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer perform in the middle-order.

When and at what time will the 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies start?

The 1st T20 between India vs West Indies begins on February 16 at 7.30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies take place?

The 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies will be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 1st T20 match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.