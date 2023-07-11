trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634159
ROHIT SHARMA

Watch: Rohit Sharma Turns Journalist, Asks Ajinkya Rahane Questions In Press Conference

Rohit asked Rahane about his experience playing in the West Indies, and what advice he would give to the young batters in the team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

India's Test team is set to return to action after a month-long break, with a two-match series against the West Indies starting on Wednesday. Ajinkya Rahane, who was India's vice-captain during the team's last Test series in South Africa, has been reappointed to the role for the upcoming series. Two days before the first Test, Rahane appeared for a pre-match press conference. India captain Rohit Sharma decided to gatecrash his deputy's interaction with the media, and the two had a light-hearted chat in front of the cameras.

Rohit asked Rahane about his experience playing in the West Indies, and what advice he would give to the young batters in the team. Rahane replied that it is important to be patient in the West Indies, as the pitches are often slow and the bowlers are very skillful. The duo also discussed how to maintain focus in the relaxed environment that the West Indies provide to visiting teams. Rahane said that players should focus on their own game and not be distracted by what is happening off the field.

The press conference was cut short by a sudden downpour, but it was a refreshing change to see the two captains interacting in such a relaxed manner. Rohit and Rahane will be hoping that their team can build on their recent form in the Test arena. India won their last Test series, against Sri Lanka, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak against the West Indies. The first Test will be played in Antigua from Wednesday, while the second Test will be played in St Lucia from July 21.

