trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634580
NewsCricket
YASHASVI JAISWAL

'When I Was Growing Up...': Test Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Journey From Azad Maidan To Team India

Skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that he would have a new opening partner in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies that begins in Dominica on Wednesday. 

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:19 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'When I Was Growing Up...': Test Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Journey From Azad Maidan To Team India 'When I Was Growing Up...': Test Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Journey From Azad Maidan To Team India ( source: Jaiswal lived in the tents at Azad Maidan before he started playing for Mumbai. Source: Twitter )

India's young brigade Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are excited to make their debut in the Indian side in the first Test match against West Indies at Dominica. Jaiswal and Gaikwad, featured in a video of BCCI where they shared their experiences and cricketing journey. Gaikwad who already debuted for the team in T20I and ODIs and would play his first Test in West Indies, welcomed Jaiswal into the side and about his journey. “I am feeling great, congratulation to you too, you have also been selected for the Test side. It is a really good feeling and I am looking forward to it," Jaiswal said in the video posted by BCCI.

Gaikwad asked about Jaiswal's journey in the IPL, "You started with domestic cricket and then performed well in IPL too, so how are you feeling to be in Test cricket. "These few months had been amazing, I am trying to continue that," Jaiswal answered.

"I was happy (hearing about his selection into the side), for me the Test is the true form of cricket, when I was growing up, I always wanted to be in the Test team,” the Mumbai player said when asked about his selection in the team.

cre Trending Stories

Gaikwad revealed the first time he saw Jaiswal playing, He said, "I remember you playing in the Deodhar trophy with me, there you were fearless, young Jaiswal. We were playing at Mahi bhai’s town and there this young left-hander was hitting balls and scoring 50. The second time, we were playing in Dubai, I scored 100 and you scored 50 in that match,"

"I heard your name when I was playing domestic, My friend used to take your name and told me to learn from you. When I played with you, I observe what you do in the match," Jaiswal said about Gaikwad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that he would have a new opening partner in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies that begins in Dominica on Wednesday. India will select a new opening combination in their first Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 cycle, with the skipper expected to be joined by 21-year-old left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal enjoyed a successful year of white-ball cricket, hitting 625 runs in the 2023 IPL with an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163.61 while averaging over 80 in his first 26 First Class innings. Jaiswal also enjoyed a successful year of red-ball cricket, making 265 in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy Final last year.

Ruturaj was CSK's victorious IPL 2023 campaign. He was one of the stars of the campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*. He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded