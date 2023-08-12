India Vs West Indies 2023 4th T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 4th T20I LIVE In India

After registering a victory in the third T20I vs West Indies, Team India will be aiming for a same show in the 4th match of the series. The T20I leg of the tour has now entered USA. The last two matches will be played in Florida on back-to-back days. India are trailing 1-2 in the series and will be looking to make it 2-2 before heading into the last and fifth T20 on August 13th.

Tilak Varma's form in his debut series has impressed everyone, including India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. Tilak is the highest scorer in the T20I series, accumulating 139 runs so far in 3 matches, which also includes a fifty. He was nearing a fifty in the third match too but with Hardik Pandya hitting a six to close the game, Tilak was left stranded on 49, at the non-striker's end.

The other good news for India is the form of Suryakumar Yadav. He struggled during the ODIs but found the form back in the T20Is, the format he absolutely loves. Surya is playing with the strike rate of over 150 and has 105 runs in 3 matches. He will be aiming to edge past his teammate Tilak to take the top spot.

_ _ We will look to bring our 'A-game' in the 4_th T20I: #TeamIndia Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/J77aV3OUvC — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2023

West Indies, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back after defeat in third match. They are still a very good T20 outfit even if their ODI and Test sides are struggling currently. India and West Indies are likely to go with the same combinations untill unless any injury concern is raised at the last minute.

What date 4th T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 4th T20I match between India vs West Indies will occur on August 12, Saturday.

When will the IND vs WI 4th T20I match begin?

The IND vs WI 4th T20I match will begin at 8 pm on Saturday.

Where will the IND vs WI 4th T20I match take place?

The IND vs WI 4th T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 4th T20I match?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

IND vs WI Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan