India Vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 5th T20I LIVE In India

With win in the 4th T20I by 9 wickets against West Indies at Florida, India have returned to form and how. They were 0-2 down in the series and needed a strong comeback. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav provided that in the third match of the series. In the fourth T20I, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal raised their game and ensured the series was undecided up untill the last match, which is to be played at the same ground on Sunday.

Yashasvi and Shubman struck brilliant fifties and broke many records to as India chased down 179-run target given by West Indies in just 17 overs and with nine wickets in hand. India captain Hardik Pandya was very happy with the performance and praised the young opening pair for their good show. He also spoke of how batters need to support the bowlers in this format of the match as it is them who win you games. "Going forward, we'll have to take responsibility as a batting group and help out our bowlers. Bowlers win matches. If they can get you a couple of wickets, you can control the game," Hardik said, in the post-match presentation ceremony.



West Indies captain Rovman Powell said that the pitch was good to bat on and that they should have scored at least 15 more on the surface to challenge the Indian batters.He praised Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope for showing their class. "From the start of the series, we always knew it's gonna come down to how we bat against spin. We didn't bat well in the middle overs. If we can improve against spin, then we'll do well," said Powell.

Nicholas Pooran _

Rovman Powell _@imkuldeep18 gets two massive wickets in his first over and West Indies are 4__ down now.



Follow the match - https://t.co/kOE4w9V1l0#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Hy3uADGZI7 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about the 5th T20I between India and West Indies:

What date 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies will occur on August 13, Sunday.

When will the IND vs WI 5th T20I match begin?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I match will begin at 8 pm on Sunday.

Where will the IND vs WI 5th T20I match take place?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 5th T20I match?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

IND vs WI Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan