India Vs West Indies 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Instagram Post From Barbados, Says THIS

Young Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the first batch of Indian cricketers who have reached West Indies ahead of their first Test against the hosts in Roseau from July 12. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Team India cricketers enjoying a game of beach volleyball in Barbados.

Jaiswal has also been regularly sharing pictures from his first overseas tour with the India senior team. On Monday, the RR opener shared couple of selfies from Barbados with the caption, ‘There is magic in sky if you look for it’.

Jaiswal was immediately trolled by Team India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is nicknamed ‘Sky’ as well. “Rukjaa dhoond raha hoon,” Suryakumar Yadav replied to Jaiswal’s post with smiley emoji.



Jaiswal is expected to make his Test debut in the two-match Test series against the West Indies with senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara dropped for this series. In IPL 2023, Jaiswal notched up 625 runs for RR in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.6.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is headed to Bengaluru as he is part of the West Zone team which will take on Central Zone in a semifinal match.

However, Jaiswal had some disciplinary issues in domestic cricket in the past while playing for West Zone under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane. In an interview to ‘The Lallantop’, Jaiswal opened up on the incident.

“Now what is the use of talking about things that have already happened,” Jaiswal told the website. “Aggression is important and I am aggressive mentally. Sometimes that comes out I guess. But I hadn’t said anything big at the time but it's ok, things happen. What is the use of talking about it then,” he added.

The incident is from a Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone. Rahane, who was leading West Zone, had a word or two with Jaiswal who was continuously firing verbal volleys at South Zone’s Ravi Teja despite being asked to calm down.

During the interview when the interviewer says sledging doesn’t take place in IPL, Yashasvi replies: “Who says that? It happens with everyone. But not everybody gets to know it.

“If anyone says me anything about my mother and sister, I would not listen to it,” Jaiswal added.