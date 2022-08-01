NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND T20I

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I start delayed due to THIS Bizarre reason

The match which was scheduled to take place on 8 PM in India will start at 10 PM. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I start delayed due to THIS Bizarre reason

Cricket fans around the world are used to matches getting delayed due to bad weather, rain, thunderstorm or even sandstorm but have you ever heard that an international match has been delayed as the players do not have their luggage? This took place in St Kitts from Trinidad as the second match between India and West Indies has been delayed. The match which was scheduled to take place on 8 PM in India will start at 10 PM. 

According to Cricket West Indies' statement, "Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. 

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Monday (August 1).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will start at 10 PM IST.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.

