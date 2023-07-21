Anushka Sharma Reacts To Virat Kohli's 'Ring Kissing' Celebration After Hiting 29th Test Hundred

In a heartwarming display of affection, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma responded to her husband Virat Kohli's remarkable achievement of scoring his 29th Test century. The momentous occasion took place during the second Test match between India and the West Indies, where the Indian skipper displayed exceptional skill and determination, finally breaking his four-year century drought in overseas matches.

Virat Kohli's century came as a relief to his fans and supporters worldwide, who had eagerly awaited this moment. The right-hand batsman had been under scrutiny for his performance in overseas matches, but on this day, he silenced all doubts and critics. As he lifted his bat to acknowledge the applause, Kohli couldn't contain his emotions and kissed his wedding ring, a touching tribute to his beloved wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka, who has always been a pillar of support for her husband, took to social media to express her pride and joy. She posted a picture of Virat with a heart emoji, capturing the essence of her emotions. The post quickly went viral, with fans and followers showering the couple with love and good wishes.

Former Indian cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, also joined the chorus of appreciation for Virat's incredible feat. On his social media handles, Sachin congratulated the modern-day cricket icon, acknowledging the significance of his achievement. Sachin Tendulkar's admiration for Virat's batting prowess is well-known, and his words of praise carried weight, considering he himself boasts a staggering 100 international centuries in his illustrious career.

The match itself was a true display of Virat's skill and determination, as he batted with composure and elegance throughout the innings. Scoring 121 runs, the Indian captain demonstrated why he is considered one of the best batters in the world. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a valuable 61 runs, Kohli led the charge to keep India ahead in the game, showcasing exemplary teamwork and leadership on the field.

With this century, Kohli's overall tally of international hundreds has reached an impressive 76, placing him just behind the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. It is a testament to Virat's consistency and ability to perform under pressure in all formats of the game.

As Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband's extraordinary achievement, fans were reminded of the unbreakable bond between the power couple. Anushka has often been spotted in the stands, cheering passionately for Virat during matches, and her presence has been a source of strength for him on numerous occasions.

Beyond their respective careers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have exemplified the perfect blend of sportsmanship and stardom, inspiring millions of fans across the globe. The couple's journey together has been an inspiration, reflecting how two successful individuals can support and lift each other to greater heights.