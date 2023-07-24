Mukesh Kumar shares his debut experience, reveals conversation with Rohit Sharma - WATCH

In the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies, debutant Mukesh Kumar has been impressive and has received good reviews for his performance. After impressing in first-class cricket, Mukesh showcased his potential and skill, earning his maiden Test wicket on the third day of play. Mukesh's first Test wicket came as he dismissed fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 runs before his departure. Mukesh shone through his 14 overs, demonstrating his promising future in the realm of red-ball cricket.

Mukesh’s Journey Is An ‘Inspiration’

“When I realised I was about to make my debut, I went into a state of shock, I was in some other zone. Wanted the ball in my hand, wanted to bowl as soon as possible,” Mukesh told Siraj in a candid interview shared by BCCI.



cre Trending Stories

A Debut story filled with excitement and goosebumps _



Presenting ________ _____ with fifer star Mohd. Siraj & #TeamIndia Debutant Mukesh Kumar __ - By @ameyatilak



__ ___ ____ the Full Interview __ #WIvIND | @mdsirajofficial_ pic.twitter.com/SQKq9SiSnm July 24, 2023

During this conversation, Siraj also revealed that Mukesh kept attending the team meetings despite not knowing whether or not he will be getting the Test cap. The Bengal pacer said that he always wants to follow the process and be prepared at all times.

"I want to be prepared at all times, whether I am playing or not. I want to attend the meetings, want to be part of the process and always follow the process. Somewhere, I could sense that I could play this match,” Mukesh further said.

Siraj then said that Mukesh’s story is an inspirational one and that it gives him goosebumps since it is not easy playing Test cricket for India after all the struggles players face in Ranji Trophy.

"When I made my debut, I spoke with my mom. I told her that I was now playing for my country and she was happy, my friends, all the people who had supported me were all very happy,” said Mukesh.

Speaking about his first wicket, Mukesh said that he was willing to be patient and wanted to stick to his methods and keep asking questions since the pitch was not a conducive one for the seamers.

"When you and JD (Unadkat) were bowling, I was waiting to get the ball in my hands. Rohit had already told me that it was not a pitch where one could get wickets easily. I stuck to my plans and was ready to work hard. When I got the wicket, Virat and Rohit bahiya hugged me, it was surreal. I had watched them on TV and now they were coming and hugging me. This feeling was amazing,” Mukesh said as he signed off.