India vs West Indies 2nd Test Predicted Playing 11s: Will India Make Any Forced Change As Kevin Sinclair Set To Play For Windies

Team India will play the second Test vs West Indies with an aim to clinch the series. The Men in Blue beat West Indies by an innings and 142 runs to take 1-0 lead at Dominica. They move to Port of Spain for the second Test and clearly India are favourites again to win this match. West Indies have a lot to think about. They neither batted or bowled well. The batters collectively scored just 280 runs across two innings. The bowlers could only pick only five wickets in the match. Needless to say, it is the West Indies who are under-pressure at the start of the second Test.

West Indies made one change to their squad ahead of the second Test, bringing in off-spinner Kevin Sinclair to the mix, knowing the conditions on offer. He replaced Raymon Reifer who could not do much in the first Test with the bat. Sinclair is likely to play the 2nd Test as his spin could come in handy in conditions which are expected to be dry. The pitches in West Indies have only become slower over the years. Gone are the days when the tracks used to give advantage to their fiery pacers. However, West Indies' strength are their frontline bowlers like Shannon Gabril, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph and they must look to prepare conditions that suit their strength.

As far as India are concered, Rohit Sharma told the press a day before that they are not going to make any drastic change for the 2nd Test. India may have won the first Test in a dominant way but they cannot take things lightly and the series is yet to be won. However, one senses that either Mukesh Kumar or Navdeep Saini could make entry and replace Jaydev Unadkat or Shardul Thakur in the second Test. This is just to see how they fare. Navdeep will playing after a long gap while Mukesh would be given his Test debut.

India vs WI 2nd Test Probable 11s

West Indies Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair/Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj