India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Live in India

Having defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Team India will look to replicate the same when the two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

India defeated West Indies in the second T20I on Friday on the back of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's fifties.

However, Team India will be missing the services of Kohli and Pant as both have been given bio-bubble break by the BCCI.

While India will eye for a clean sweep, the hosts will also try different combinations in the absence of Kohli and Pant.

On the other hand, West Indies will look to end the tour of India on a high by winning the third and final T20I on Sunday. The visitors have not won a single game and will definitely look to seal the dead rubber to open the account in the white-ball leg.

When and at what time will the 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies start?

The 2nd T20 between India vs West Indies begins on February 20 at 7.30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies take place?

The 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies will be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies in India?

The 3rd T20 match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.